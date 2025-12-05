Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) EPS is poised to hit -0.04 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 2.60% at $6.71, before settling in for the price of $6.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EVLV posted a 52-week range of $2.64-$8.91.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was 42.09%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.09%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.43%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $173.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $160.40 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.88.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Security & Protection Services Industry. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 8.14%, in contrast to 63.10% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Revenue Officer bought 7,000 shares at the rate of 6.06, making the entire transaction reach 42,420 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,000. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’25, Company’s Director bought 15,000 for 5.68, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,196. This particular insider is now the holder of 44,081 in total.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.43% and is forecasted to reach -0.11 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 34.38% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 42.09% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.58.

In the same vein, EVLV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37, a figure that is expected to reach -0.04 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EVLV), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.36 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.98% While, its Average True Range was 58.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc (EVLV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 35.67%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.