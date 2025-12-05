A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) as it 5-day change was 5.61%

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.58% to $112.16, before settling in for the price of $111.51 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EOG posted a 52-week range of $102.52-$138.18.

It was noted that the giant of the Energy sector posted annual sales growth of 19.03% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 19.03%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.91%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $543.79 million, simultaneously with a float of $541.27 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $60.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $108.53, while the 200-day Moving Average is $116.12.

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Oil & Gas E&P industry. EOG Resources, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.24%, in contrast to 94.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 07 ’25, this organization’s EVP & COO bought 4 shares at the rate of 107.97, making the entire transaction reach 432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 56,973. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 14 ’25, Company’s EVP & COO bought 3 for 107.64, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 323. This particular insider is now the holder of 56,969 in total.

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.54 per share during the current fiscal year. EOG Resources, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.91% and is forecasted to reach 10.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 19.03% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for EOG Resources, Inc (EOG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.43. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.17, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.70.

In the same vein, EOG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 10.04, a figure that is expected to reach 2.33 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of EOG Resources, Inc (EOG)

[EOG Resources, Inc, EOG] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.02% While, its Average True Range was 69.90.

Raw Stochastic average of EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 38.29%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 93.50% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.13 that was lower than 2.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.