Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.36M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.85% to $8.53, before settling in for the price of $9.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ECVT posted a 52-week range of $5.24-$9.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.30%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.02 million, simultaneously with a float of $112.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $972.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.91.

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Ecovyst Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.48%, in contrast to 103.83% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 8.40, making the entire transaction reach 126,018 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,261.

Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year. Ecovyst Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.30% and is forecasted to reach 0.61 in the upcoming year.

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE: ECVT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Ecovyst Inc (ECVT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.07. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.28.

In the same vein, ECVT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.94, a figure that is expected to reach 0.15 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.61 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Ecovyst Inc, ECVT]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.53% While, its Average True Range was 43.10.

Raw Stochastic average of Ecovyst Inc (ECVT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 49.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 33.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was higher than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.