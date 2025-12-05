Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) latest performance of 2.04% is not what was on cards

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) established initial surge of 2.04% at $368.62, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $361.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CEG posted a 52-week range of $161.35-$412.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Utilities sector firm’s annual sales growth was 28.15%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 28.15%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 8.87%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $312.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $311.68 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $115.12 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $362.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $301.50.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Constellation Energy Corporation industry. Constellation Energy Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 83.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 20 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Controller sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 310.40, making the entire transaction reach 1,241,581 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,587.

Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.51 per share during the current fiscal year. Constellation Energy Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 8.87% and is forecasted to reach 11.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.74% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 28.15% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.34. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $42.21, and its Beta score is 1.14. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.29.

In the same vein, CEG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.73, a figure that is expected to reach 2.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Constellation Energy Corporation, CEG]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.35 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.46% While, its Average True Range was 59.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 63.13%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 79.80% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 14.95 that was higher than 13.96 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.