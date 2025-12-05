PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Moves -1.92% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) started slowly as it slid -1.92% to $14.29, before settling in for the price of $14.57 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PENN posted a 52-week range of $13.24-$23.08.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -102.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $137.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $130.94 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.90 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $17.14.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. PENN Entertainment Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.46%, in contrast to 105.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CFO bought 7,315 shares at the rate of 13.79, making the entire transaction reach 100,874 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 119,448. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 14 ’25, Company’s Director sold 7,987 for 14.51, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 115,891. This particular insider is now the holder of 25,000 in total.

PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year. PENN Entertainment Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -102.07% and is forecasted to reach 1.15 in the upcoming year.

PENN Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PENN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.75. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.28.

In the same vein, PENN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.35, a figure that is expected to reach -0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.15 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [PENN Entertainment Inc, PENN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.45 million was lower the volume of 4.04 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 61.84% While, its Average True Range was 39.99.

Raw Stochastic average of PENN Entertainment Inc (PENN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 14.21%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 54.18% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.54 that was lower than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.