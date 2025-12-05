Intuit Inc (INTU) latest performance of 2.38% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) set off with pace as it heaved 2.38% to $663.08, before settling in for the price of $647.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INTU posted a 52-week range of $532.65-$813.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 14.60%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 14.60%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.03%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $278.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $271.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $184.52 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $660.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $675.59.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Software – Application industry. Intuit Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.37%, in contrast to 87.69% institutional ownership.

Intuit Inc (INTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 12.97 per share during the current fiscal year. Intuit Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.03% and is forecasted to reach 26.31 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.16% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 14.60% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Intuit Inc (INTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.39. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.41, and its Beta score is 1.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 29.04.

In the same vein, INTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.60, a figure that is expected to reach 3.69 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 26.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Intuit Inc (INTU)

Going through the that latest performance of [Intuit Inc, INTU]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.65 million was inferior to the volume of 1.83 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 46.40% While, its Average True Range was 59.73.

Raw Stochastic average of Intuit Inc (INTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.31%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 69.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 18.62 that was higher than 14.91 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.