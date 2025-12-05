Sysco Corp (SYY) Moves 0.11% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) established initial surge of 0.11% at $73.44, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $73.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SYY posted a 52-week range of $67.12-$83.47.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 54.79% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 54.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 2.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $478.55 million, simultaneously with a float of $477.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $35.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $77.21, while the 200-day Moving Average is $76.10.

Sysco Corp (SYY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Sysco Corp industry. Sysco Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 89.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 11 ’25, this organization’s EVP and CHRO sold 961 shares at the rate of 81.00, making the entire transaction reach 77,841 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 41,501.

Sysco Corp (SYY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year. Sysco Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 2.99% and is forecasted to reach 5.04 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 54.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sysco Corp (NYSE: SYY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sysco Corp (SYY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.65. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.67, and its Beta score is 0.62. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.43. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.99.

In the same vein, SYY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.73, a figure that is expected to reach 0.98 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.04 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sysco Corp (SYY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Sysco Corp, SYY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.24 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.02% While, its Average True Range was 35.02.

Raw Stochastic average of Sysco Corp (SYY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.90%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.34 that was lower than 1.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.