Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) volume hits 6.74 million: A New Opening for Investors

As on Thursday, Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) started slowly as it slid -0.79% to $77.77, before settling in for the price of $78.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, XEL posted a 52-week range of $62.58-$83.01.

The Utilities sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 5.44% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $591.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $590.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $46.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $80.49, while the 200-day Moving Average is $72.93.

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Utilities – Regulated Electric industry. Xcel Energy, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.20%, in contrast to 92.63% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11 ’25, Company’s Director bought 2,170 for 68.93, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 149,578. This particular insider is now the holder of 3,007 in total.

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.93 per share during the current fiscal year. Xcel Energy, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.11% and is forecasted to reach 4.12 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.86% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.69. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $23.72, and its Beta score is 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.23.

In the same vein, XEL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.28, a figure that is expected to reach 0.94 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Xcel Energy, Inc, XEL], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.05 million was better the volume of 4.01 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.20% While, its Average True Range was 31.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 64.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 9.07% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.30 that was lower than 1.31 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.