No matter how cynical the overall market is Vistra Corp (VST) performance over the last week is recorded -0.41%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) set off with pace as it heaved 2.58% to $176.07, before settling in for the price of $171.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, VST posted a 52-week range of $90.51-$219.82.

The company of the Utilities sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 30.39%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 30.39%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.64%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $338.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $335.11 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $59.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $189.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $170.65.

Vistra Corp (VST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Utilities – Independent Power Producers industry. Vistra Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.10%, in contrast to 91.67% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s EVP and General Counsel sold 8,219 shares at the rate of 173.35, making the entire transaction reach 1,424,764 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 79,854.

Vistra Corp (VST) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.38 per share during the current fiscal year. Vistra Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.64% and is forecasted to reach 8.89 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.33% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 30.39% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Vistra Corp (VST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.90, and its Beta score is 1.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.71. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 142.38.

In the same vein, VST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.32 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 8.89 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Vistra Corp (VST)

Going through the that latest performance of [Vistra Corp, VST]. Its last 5-days volume of 2.82 million was inferior to the volume of 6.27 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.77% While, its Average True Range was 48.77.

Raw Stochastic average of Vistra Corp (VST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.75%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.76% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 7.76 that was lower than 8.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.