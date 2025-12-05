The key reasons why MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -14.35% away from 52-week high?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) flaunted slowness of -0.42% at $35.39, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $35.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGM posted a 52-week range of $25.30-$41.32.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -9.17%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.17%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -11.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $205.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $32.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.70.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the MGM Resorts International industry. MGM Resorts International’s current insider ownership accounts for 24.86%, in contrast to 68.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 15 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF LEGAL ADMIN OFC AND SECY sold 60,000 shares at the rate of 36.12, making the entire transaction reach 2,167,170 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,521.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.7 per share during the current fiscal year. MGM Resorts International’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -11.76% and is forecasted to reach 2.55 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.52% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.17% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MGM Resorts International (MGM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.19. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $222.16, and its Beta score is 1.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 6.91.

In the same vein, MGM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.63 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MGM Resorts International (MGM)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [MGM Resorts International, MGM]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.17 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 90.83% While, its Average True Range was 71.34.

Raw Stochastic average of MGM Resorts International (MGM) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.54%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 89.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.03 that was higher than 0.99 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.