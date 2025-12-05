Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) surge 4.06% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Thursday, Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.24% to $18.72, before settling in for the price of $18.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TME posted a 52-week range of $10.26-$26.70.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 11.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 60.02%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $576.16 million, simultaneously with a float of $571.22 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $10.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.40, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.86%, in contrast to 75.41% institutional ownership.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.59 per share during the current fiscal year. Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 60.02% and is forecasted to reach 0.91 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 11.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (NYSE: TME) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $19.42, and its Beta score is 0.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.45.

In the same vein, TME’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.96, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.91 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR, TME], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.3 million was lower the volume of 6.89 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.00% While, its Average True Range was 43.98.

Raw Stochastic average of Tencent Music Entertainment Group ADR (TME) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.36%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 60.65% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.53 that was lower than 0.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.