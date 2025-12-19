A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with ADT Inc (ADT) as it 5-day change was 0.12%

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.12% to $8.14, before settling in for the price of $8.15 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADT posted a 52-week range of $6.71-$8.94.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 17.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $764.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $647.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.32.

ADT Inc (ADT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Security & Protection Services industry. ADT Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.99%, in contrast to 81.99% institutional ownership.

ADT Inc (NYSE: ADT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ADT Inc (ADT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.54. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $11.62, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.31. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 4.82.

In the same vein, ADT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.22 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.95 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ADT Inc (ADT)

[ADT Inc, ADT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.61% While, its Average True Range was 50.84.

Raw Stochastic average of ADT Inc (ADT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 32.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.56% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.14 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.