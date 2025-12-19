Maplebear Inc (CART) is predicted to post EPS of 0.52 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.53% to $44.95, before settling in for the price of $45.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CART posted a 52-week range of $34.78-$53.50.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.94%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $265.51 million, simultaneously with a float of $208.35 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $11.98 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $40.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $43.05.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Retail industry. Maplebear Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.64%, in contrast to 70.73% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 21 ’25, Company’s Director sold 4,056 for 40.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 165,168. This particular insider is now the holder of 15,078 in total.

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maplebear Inc (CART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $24.69, and its Beta score is 0.90. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.30. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.62.

In the same vein, CART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.82, a figure that is expected to reach 0.52 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maplebear Inc (CART)

Going through the that latest performance of [Maplebear Inc, CART]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.44 million was inferior to the volume of 4.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.00% While, its Average True Range was 59.20.

Raw Stochastic average of Maplebear Inc (CART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 54.33%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 62.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.44 that was lower than 1.46 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.