Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) EPS growth this year is 54.78%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) established initial surge of 2.36% at $16.5, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $16.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ADPT posted a 52-week range of $5.80-$20.76.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.51% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 54.78%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $152.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $146.76 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $11.96.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp industry. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.87%, in contrast to 93.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 15 ’25, this organization’s Chief People Officer sold 113,890 shares at the rate of 15.57, making the entire transaction reach 1,773,267 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 315,978.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 54.78% and is forecasted to reach -0.57 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 29.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.51% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (NASDAQ: ADPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.26. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 9.74.

In the same vein, ADPT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.54, a figure that is expected to reach -0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.57 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp, ADPT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.09 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.57% While, its Average True Range was 52.87.

Raw Stochastic average of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp (ADPT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.57%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.98 that was higher than 0.83 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.