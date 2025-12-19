Brookfield Corporation (BN) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $41.55: Right on the Precipice

As on Thursday, Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.56% to $44.77, before settling in for the price of $44.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BN posted a 52-week range of $29.07-$49.47.

The Financial Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -29.74%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -29.74%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -9.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.25 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.01 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $110.85 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $41.55.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Brookfield Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.79%, in contrast to 55.54% institutional ownership.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Brookfield Corporation’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -9.85% and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.99% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -29.74% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Brookfield Corporation (BN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $126.36, and its Beta score is 1.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.46.

In the same vein, BN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.60 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.77 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Brookfield Corporation (BN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Brookfield Corporation, BN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.71 million was lower the volume of 3.93 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.74% While, its Average True Range was 37.53.

Raw Stochastic average of Brookfield Corporation (BN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 37.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 13.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.97 that was lower than 1.03 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.