A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) as it 5-day change was 0.62%

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) flaunted slowness of -2.51% at $77.73, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $79.73 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CL posted a 52-week range of $74.54-$100.18.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Defensive sector firm’s annual sales growth was 5.01%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.01%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $806.06 million, simultaneously with a float of $804.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $62.66 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $78.25, while the 200-day Moving Average is $85.79.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Colgate-Palmolive Co industry. Colgate-Palmolive Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.15%, in contrast to 86.03% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 1,237 shares at the rate of 80.89, making the entire transaction reach 100,061 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,751. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s Chief Human Resources Officer sold 2,250 for 88.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200,183. This particular insider is now the holder of 12,583 in total.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.94 per share during the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.51% and is forecasted to reach 3.83 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.01% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Colgate-Palmolive Co (NYSE: CL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.60. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.78, and its Beta score is 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 18.20.

In the same vein, CL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.57, a figure that is expected to reach 0.91 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.83 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Colgate-Palmolive Co, CL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 5.59 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.50% While, its Average True Range was 45.32.

Raw Stochastic average of Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 23.77%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 36.62% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.39 that was lower than 1.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.