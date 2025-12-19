Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of -0.35

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) had a quiet start as it plunged -5.15% to $39.82, before settling in for the price of $41.98 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TERN posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$48.26.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 16.38%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.38%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.09%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $106.33 million, simultaneously with a float of $89.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.04, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.06.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.50%, in contrast to 69.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 24,520 shares at the rate of 18.00, making the entire transaction reach 441,360 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.09% and is forecasted to reach -1.22 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.77% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.38% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TERN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 19.52.

In the same vein, TERN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.03, a figure that is expected to reach -0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -1.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc, TERN]. Its last 5-days volume of 4.9 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.84 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.25% While, its Average True Range was 59.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (TERN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.34%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.70 that was higher than 1.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.