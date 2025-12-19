A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) as it 5-day change was 0.66%

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) flaunted slowness of -0.05% at $84.8, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $84.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EW posted a 52-week range of $65.94-$87.89.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -2.36%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -2.36%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.85%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $580.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $572.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $49.21 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $82.07, while the 200-day Moving Average is $77.27.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Edwards Lifesciences Corp industry. Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.37%, in contrast to 87.82% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s CVP,Strategy/Corp Development sold 11,386 shares at the rate of 83.76, making the entire transaction reach 953,748 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,970. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’25, Company’s CVP, JAPAC sold 1,019 for 84.03, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 85,625. This particular insider is now the holder of 22,002 in total.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.85% and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -2.36% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.29. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $36.10, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.36. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 61.19.

In the same vein, EW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.35, a figure that is expected to reach 0.62 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.88 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Edwards Lifesciences Corp, EW]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.44 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.31% While, its Average True Range was 52.31.

Raw Stochastic average of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.18%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 48.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.76 that was lower than 1.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.