Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) is predicted to post EPS of -0.01 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Thursday, Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.01% to $4.45, before settling in for the price of $4.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TMQ posted a 52-week range of $1.06-$11.29.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.61%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 15.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $164.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $104.51 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $761.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $4.86, while the 200-day Moving Average is $2.47.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry. Trilogy Metals Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 38.91%, in contrast to 28.92% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 70,000 shares at the rate of 4.76, making the entire transaction reach 333,100 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 80,000. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16 ’25, Company’s Director sold 100,000 for 7.50, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 750,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 234,046 in total.

Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

Trilogy Metals Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 15.07% and is forecasted to reach -0.05 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -22.54% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Trilogy Metals Inc (AMEX: TMQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 63.63.

In the same vein, TMQ’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.05 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Trilogy Metals Inc, TMQ], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.04 million was lower the volume of 4.17 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 17.45% While, its Average True Range was 50.17.

Raw Stochastic average of Trilogy Metals Inc (TMQ) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 30.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.