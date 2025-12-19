A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) as it 5-day change was -0.15%

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) established initial surge of 4.27% at $32.96, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $31.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ENPH posted a 52-week range of $25.77-$76.90.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -9.43%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -9.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 18.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $130.85 million, simultaneously with a float of $126.04 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.80, while the 200-day Moving Average is $40.76.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Enphase Energy Inc industry. Enphase Energy Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.69%, in contrast to 95.04% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Financial Officer sold 6,000 shares at the rate of 33.01, making the entire transaction reach 198,060 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 68,987.

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 18.00% and is forecasted to reach 2.06 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 1.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -9.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ: ENPH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.81, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.85.

In the same vein, ENPH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.45, a figure that is expected to reach 0.58 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.06 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Enphase Energy Inc, ENPH]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 7.0 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 60.17% While, its Average True Range was 66.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 46.34%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 85.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.44 that was lower than 1.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.