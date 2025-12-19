A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with McDonald’s Corp (MCD) as it 5-day change was 3.21%

As on Thursday, McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.30% to $319.65, before settling in for the price of $318.69 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MCD posted a 52-week range of $276.53-$326.32.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 7.66% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.66%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $712.10 million, simultaneously with a float of $711.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.64 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $306.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $306.22.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. McDonald’s Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.04%, in contrast to 74.39% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 16 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer sold 2,486 shares at the rate of 320.00, making the entire transaction reach 795,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 6,268. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 12 ’25, Company’s EVP – Global CMO sold 658 for 315.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 207,270. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,200 in total.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.47% and is forecasted to reach 13.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.00% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.66% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for McDonald’s Corp (MCD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.99. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.26, and its Beta score is 0.52. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.67. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 30.88.

In the same vein, MCD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.73, a figure that is expected to reach 3.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of McDonald’s Corp (MCD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [McDonald’s Corp, MCD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.44 million was better the volume of 3.44 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.25% While, its Average True Range was 66.00.

Raw Stochastic average of McDonald’s Corp (MCD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 92.81%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 90.36% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 5.06 that was higher than 4.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.