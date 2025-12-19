A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) as it 5-day change was 0.02%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.23% to $101.38, before settling in for the price of $101.61 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, EXAS posted a 52-week range of $38.81-$101.95.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -54.24% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 87.99%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $189.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $186.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $19.24 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $79.64, while the 200-day Moving Average is $57.44.

Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Exact Sciences Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.61%, in contrast to 94.47% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 19 ’25, this organization’s EVP, GM, Screening sold 5,000 shares at the rate of 75.00, making the entire transaction reach 375,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 23,237. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 19 ’25, Company’s SVP, General Counsel & Sec sold 1,000 for 70.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 70,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,585 in total.

Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.44. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.24. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 77.86.

In the same vein, EXAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -5.32, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS)

Going through the that latest performance of [Exact Sciences Corp, EXAS]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.89 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.33% While, its Average True Range was 84.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 43.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.35 that was lower than 1.72 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.