A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Gitlab Inc (GTLB) as it 5-day change was -6.46%

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.53% to $38.07, before settling in for the price of $37.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GTLB posted a 52-week range of $35.81-$74.18.

The company of the Technology sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 46.64%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 46.64%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 21.04%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $149.72 million, simultaneously with a float of $140.60 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $43.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $45.80.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry. Gitlab Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 16.31%, in contrast to 80.80% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,756 shares at the rate of 38.42, making the entire transaction reach 105,886 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 47,184. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 723 for 38.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 27,474. This particular insider is now the holder of 52,784 in total.

Gitlab Inc (GTLB) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gitlab Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 21.04% and is forecasted to reach 1.07 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 46.64% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ: GTLB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gitlab Inc (GTLB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.60. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.45.

In the same vein, GTLB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.07 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gitlab Inc (GTLB)

[Gitlab Inc, GTLB] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.16% While, its Average True Range was 37.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Gitlab Inc (GTLB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.64%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 28.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.63 that was lower than 2.02 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.