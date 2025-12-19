A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Toast Inc (TOST) as it 5-day change was 1.81%

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 3.15% at $36.62, before settling in for the price of $35.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, TOST posted a 52-week range of $28.12-$49.66.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.28%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $514.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $473.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.27.

Toast Inc (TOST) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Toast Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.45%, in contrast to 75.69% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 04 ’25, this organization’s General Counsel sold 1,059 shares at the rate of 35.54, making the entire transaction reach 37,636 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 229,017. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 04 ’25, Company’s President sold 1,732 for 35.54, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 61,554. This particular insider is now the holder of 900,264 in total.

Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Toast Inc (TOST). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.53. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $83.99, and its Beta score is 1.92. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.68. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 38.18.

In the same vein, TOST’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.44, a figure that is expected to reach 0.24 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Toast Inc (TOST)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Toast Inc (NYSE: TOST), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.94 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 7.69 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.75% While, its Average True Range was 63.65.

Raw Stochastic average of Toast Inc (TOST) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 25.53%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 81.84% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.20 that was lower than 1.39 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.