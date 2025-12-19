Alcoa Corp (AA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.93

As on Thursday, Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) got off with the flyer as it spiked 2.86% to $48.18, before settling in for the price of $46.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AA posted a 52-week range of $21.53-$48.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 198.32%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $258.96 million, simultaneously with a float of $257.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.48 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $39.63, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.25.

Alcoa Corp (AA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aluminum industry. Alcoa Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.43%, in contrast to 79.44% institutional ownership.

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Alcoa Corp (AA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.91. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.94, and its Beta score is 1.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.95. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.04.

In the same vein, AA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.40, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Alcoa Corp (AA)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Alcoa Corp, AA], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 5.26 million was lower the volume of 6.16 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.29% While, its Average True Range was 74.23.

Raw Stochastic average of Alcoa Corp (AA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.33%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 92.60% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.61 that was higher than 1.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.