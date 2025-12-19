A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) as it 5-day change was 1.94%

As on Thursday, Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) started slowly as it slid -0.72% to $11.02, before settling in for the price of $11.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FLO posted a 52-week range of $10.34-$21.06.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 8.55% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.55%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -19.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $211.18 million, simultaneously with a float of $195.84 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.33 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $11.57, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.15.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaged Foods industry. Flowers Foods, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 7.26%, in contrast to 82.70% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 456 shares at the rate of 10.90, making the entire transaction reach 4,972 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 547. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25 ’25, Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 350,000 for 12.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,488,750. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,231,380 in total.

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -19.20% and is forecasted to reach 0.99 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -7.14% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.55% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE: FLO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.47. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.05, and its Beta score is 0.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.45. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.38.

In the same vein, FLO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.91, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.99 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Flowers Foods, Inc, FLO], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.67 million was better the volume of 3.03 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.07% While, its Average True Range was 54.19.

Raw Stochastic average of Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.45%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 64.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.28 that was lower than 0.33 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.