A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Newell Brands Inc (NWL) as it 5-day change was -2.33%

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) flaunted slowness of -1.56% at $3.78, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $3.84 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, NWL posted a 52-week range of $3.07-$10.85.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -15.76%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $419.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $416.89 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.58 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.95, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.19.

Newell Brands Inc (NWL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Newell Brands Inc industry. Newell Brands Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.55%, in contrast to 101.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 05 ’25, this organization’s Segment Co-CEO, Home and Com. sold 8,800 shares at the rate of 5.11, making the entire transaction reach 44,968 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 52,007.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Newell Brands Inc (NWL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.57. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.22.

In the same vein, NWL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.06, a figure that is expected to reach 0.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Newell Brands Inc, NWL]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 9.01 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 59.92% While, its Average True Range was 54.68.

Raw Stochastic average of Newell Brands Inc (NWL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 19.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.49% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.17 that was lower than 0.21 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.