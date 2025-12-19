A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) as it 5-day change was -6.34%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) had a quiet start as it plunged -1.87% to $0.43, before settling in for the price of $0.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, SGMO posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$2.82.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 10.57%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 10.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $336.49 million, simultaneously with a float of $329.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $144.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5264, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.5901.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.20%, in contrast to 18.72% institutional ownership.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.67% and is forecasted to reach -0.32 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 73.79% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 10.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.40.

In the same vein, SGMO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.44, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.32 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO)

Going through the that latest performance of [Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, SGMO]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.87 million was inferior to the volume of 6.04 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 3.57% While, its Average True Range was 37.54.

Raw Stochastic average of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 11.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0333 that was lower than 0.0451 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.