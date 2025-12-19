D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.42

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.39% to $151.4, before settling in for the price of $152.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, DHI posted a 52-week range of $110.44-$184.54.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 12.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 12.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $294.48 million, simultaneously with a float of $260.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $44.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $151.36, while the 200-day Moving Average is $143.05.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Residential Construction industry. D.R. Horton Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.70%, in contrast to 88.78% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 05 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 1,000 shares at the rate of 180.74, making the entire transaction reach 180,740 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 1,193. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 05 ’25, Company’s SVP, Controller and PAO sold 1,376 for 183.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 251,808. This particular insider is now the holder of 6,457 in total.

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.29% and is forecasted to reach 13.28 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 12.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for D.R. Horton Inc (DHI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.08. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $13.05, and its Beta score is 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.29. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.47.

In the same vein, DHI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 11.60, a figure that is expected to reach 1.95 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 13.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

[D.R. Horton Inc, DHI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 29.68% While, its Average True Range was 43.96.

Raw Stochastic average of D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 33.45%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 15.29% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.16 that was lower than 4.40 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.