Opko Health Inc (OPK) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.62M

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) started the day on Thursday, remained unchanged at $1.31, before settling in for the price of $1.31 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OPK posted a 52-week range of $1.11-$2.04.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 32.04% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -314.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $768.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $391.08 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.3870, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4177.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. Opko Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 49.06%, in contrast to 27.66% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 21 ’25, this organization’s CEO & Chairman bought 580,000 shares at the rate of 1.33, making the entire transaction reach 768,807 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 216,706,448. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 20 ’25, Company’s CEO & Chairman bought 580,000 for 1.33, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 771,328. This particular insider is now the holder of 216,126,448 in total.

Opko Health Inc (OPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Opko Health Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -314.58% and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -20.51% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Opko Health Inc (OPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.57.

In the same vein, OPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.25, a figure that is expected to reach -0.07 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Opko Health Inc (OPK)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Opko Health Inc (NASDAQ: OPK), its last 5-days Average volume was 4.28 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.36 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.57% While, its Average True Range was 40.14.

Raw Stochastic average of Opko Health Inc (OPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.82%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 21.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0511 that was lower than 0.0549 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.