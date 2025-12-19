No matter how cynical the overall market is Cintas Corporation (CTAS) performance over the last week is recorded 0.56%

As on Thursday, Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.34% to $189.89, before settling in for the price of $187.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CTAS posted a 52-week range of $180.39-$229.24.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.77%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.77%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $399.86 million, simultaneously with a float of $341.99 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $76.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $186.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $205.51.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Specialty Business Services industry. Cintas Corporation’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.90%, in contrast to 64.87% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 30 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 5,084 shares at the rate of 223.47, making the entire transaction reach 1,136,121 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 21,945.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

Cintas Corporation’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.44% and is forecasted to reach 5.39 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 10.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.77% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cintas Corporation (CTAS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.49. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.08, and its Beta score is 0.97. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.07. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 42.85.

In the same vein, CTAS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.62, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.39 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Cintas Corporation, CTAS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.88 million was better the volume of 1.86 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.37% While, its Average True Range was 63.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Cintas Corporation (CTAS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 20.49%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 53.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.26 that was lower than 3.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.