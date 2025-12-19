Paychex Inc (PAYX) is -2.04% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) flaunted slowness of -2.11% at $114.24, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $116.7 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PAYX posted a 52-week range of $108.00-$161.24.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.52% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.52%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 9.65%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $359.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $322.57 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $41.11 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $116.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $137.29.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Paychex Inc industry. Paychex Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.37%, in contrast to 78.32% institutional ownership.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Paychex Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 9.65% and is forecasted to reach 5.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.87% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 8.52% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Paychex Inc (PAYX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.27. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.62, and its Beta score is 0.89. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 7.10. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.67.

In the same vein, PAYX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.46, a figure that is expected to reach 1.23 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Paychex Inc, PAYX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.47 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 68.73% While, its Average True Range was 52.40.

Raw Stochastic average of Paychex Inc (PAYX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.57% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.07 that was lower than 2.34 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.