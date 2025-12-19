A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Guardant Health Inc (GH) as it 5-day change was -4.22%

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.38% to $97.1, before settling in for the price of $97.47 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GH posted a 52-week range of $29.91-$112.43.

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -33.61% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -33.61%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 13.31%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $125.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $124.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.56 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $90.66, while the 200-day Moving Average is $59.71.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Diagnostics & Research industry. Guardant Health Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.79%, in contrast to 96.59% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 116 shares at the rate of 101.46, making the entire transaction reach 11,769 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,993. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 15 ’25, Company’s Co-Chief Executive Officer sold 90,565 for 103.82, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,402,220. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,047,143 in total.

Guardant Health Inc (GH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 13.31% and is forecasted to reach -2.75 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 20.40% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -33.61% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ: GH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Guardant Health Inc (GH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.12. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 13.92.

In the same vein, GH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.21, a figure that is expected to reach -0.78 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.75 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Guardant Health Inc (GH)

[Guardant Health Inc, GH] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.82% While, its Average True Range was 36.51.

Raw Stochastic average of Guardant Health Inc (GH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.74%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.15% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.20 that was higher than 3.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.