Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) is predicted to post EPS of 0.37 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.11% to $52.6, before settling in for the price of $52.66 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNX posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$61.51.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -16.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 26.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.31 million, simultaneously with a float of $157.25 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.46, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.03.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Trucking industry. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.13%, in contrast to 95.77% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 09 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman sold 35,000 for 51.01, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,785,420. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,405,347 in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 26.51% and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.82% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.59% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $60.07, and its Beta score is 1.13. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.14.

In the same vein, KNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.03 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Going through the that latest performance of [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, KNX]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.86 million indicated improvement to the volume of 3.08 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.88% While, its Average True Range was 69.29.

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.90%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 81.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.59 that was higher than 1.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.