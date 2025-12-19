Mattel, Inc (MAT) EPS growth this year is -2.89%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) established initial surge of 0.59% at $20.46, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MAT posted a 52-week range of $13.94-$22.07.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -2.89%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $310.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $308.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.36 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $19.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.54.

Mattel, Inc (MAT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Mattel, Inc industry. Mattel, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.80%, in contrast to 101.62% institutional ownership.

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Mattel, Inc (MAT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.18. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.33, and its Beta score is 0.69. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.22. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.02.

In the same vein, MAT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.33, a figure that is expected to reach 0.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Mattel, Inc (MAT)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Mattel, Inc, MAT]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.01 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.87% While, its Average True Range was 51.03.

Raw Stochastic average of Mattel, Inc (MAT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.62 that was higher than 0.51 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.