A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Honeywell International Inc (HON) as it 5-day change was 2.18%

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -0.91% to $198.08, before settling in for the price of $199.89 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HON posted a 52-week range of $168.99-$227.74.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 0.69% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.89 million, simultaneously with a float of $634.48 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $126.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $195.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $202.36.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Honeywell International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 77.92% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 27 ’25, Company’s President and CEO, IA sold 42,149 for 221.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 9,339,396. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,334 in total.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.39 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.90% and is forecasted to reach 10.34 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.66% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc (HON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.87, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.59.

In the same vein, HON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 9.49, a figure that is expected to reach 2.54 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 10.34 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc (HON)

[Honeywell International Inc, HON] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 79.74% While, its Average True Range was 61.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc (HON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 66.13% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.89 that was lower than 3.17 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.