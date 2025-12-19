Element Solutions Inc (ESI) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.28

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.83% at $25.18, before settling in for the price of $25.39 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ESI posted a 52-week range of $16.77-$27.97.

The Basic Materials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 23.87%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 23.87%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 3.07%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $242.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $226.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.14 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $25.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $24.02.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Element Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.57%, in contrast to 100.37% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s President, Specialties sold 37,000 shares at the rate of 26.60, making the entire transaction reach 984,200 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 117,393.

Element Solutions Inc (ESI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 3.07% and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 23.87% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Element Solutions Inc (ESI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.52, and its Beta score is 1.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.46. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.59.

In the same vein, ESI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.99, a figure that is expected to reach 0.36 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.70 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Element Solutions Inc (ESI)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE: ESI), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.01 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 2.49 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.72% While, its Average True Range was 37.72.

Raw Stochastic average of Element Solutions Inc (ESI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 47.75%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.83 that was higher than 0.73 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.