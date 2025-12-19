A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Iamgold Corp (IAG) as it 5-day change was 1.19%

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) set off with pace as it heaved 0.31% to $16.12, before settling in for the price of $16.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAG posted a 52-week range of $4.98-$16.38.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 70.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $575.20 million, simultaneously with a float of $570.19 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.70, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.33.

Iamgold Corp (IAG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Gold industry. Iamgold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.89%, in contrast to 69.82% institutional ownership.

Iamgold Corp (NYSE: IAG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Iamgold Corp (IAG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $27.15, and its Beta score is 1.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 72.80.

In the same vein, IAG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.59, a figure that is expected to reach 0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Going through the that latest performance of [Iamgold Corp, IAG]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.98 million was inferior to the volume of 13.42 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.16% While, its Average True Range was 71.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Iamgold Corp (IAG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 97.12%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 83.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.65 that was higher than 0.53 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.