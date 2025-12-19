Boeing Co (BA) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 1.15

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 0.94% to $208.27, before settling in for the price of $206.33 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BA posted a 52-week range of $128.88-$242.69.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -74.80%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -74.80%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $783.07 million, simultaneously with a float of $781.96 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $163.09 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $202.23, while the 200-day Moving Average is $202.87.

Boeing Co (BA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Boeing Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.14%, in contrast to 71.21% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 24 ’25, this organization’s CIDO, SVP IDT&S bought 554 shares at the rate of 178.88, making the entire transaction reach 99,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 28,442. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06 ’25, Company’s EVP and Chief HR Officer sold 1,366 for 197.66, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 270,009. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,656 in total.

Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Boeing Co (BA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.38. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.02.

In the same vein, BA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -13.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.41 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.12 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Boeing Co (BA)

[Boeing Co, BA] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.14% While, its Average True Range was 66.90.

Raw Stochastic average of Boeing Co (BA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 51.17%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 90.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.80 that was higher than 4.79 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.