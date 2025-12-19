A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) as it 5-day change was 1.15%

As on Thursday, Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 0.71% to $66.96, before settling in for the price of $66.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LVS posted a 52-week range of $30.18-$70.45.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -10.93% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -10.93%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 28.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $678.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $289.02 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $45.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $61.50, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.67.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry. Las Vegas Sands Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 57.25%, in contrast to 42.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 17 ’25, this organization’s Chairman & CEO sold 1,198,650 shares at the rate of 66.68, making the entire transaction reach 79,922,109 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Dec 16 ’25, Company’s Chairman & CEO sold 51,350 for 67.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,470,233. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 28.49% and is forecasted to reach 3.20 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.71% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -10.93% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE: LVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.22, and its Beta score is 0.96. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.69. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.00.

In the same vein, LVS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.22, a figure that is expected to reach 0.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.20 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Las Vegas Sands Corp, LVS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 6.87 million was better the volume of 5.6 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 63.38% While, its Average True Range was 55.11.

Raw Stochastic average of Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 85.76%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.09% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.40 that was lower than 1.45 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.