Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 0.93

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) flaunted slowness of -1.79% at $20.3, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $20.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HMY posted a 52-week range of $7.97-$22.25.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 127.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $624.58 million, simultaneously with a float of $624.49 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.68 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $18.33, while the 200-day Moving Average is $15.78.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR industry. Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.02%, in contrast to 21.70% institutional ownership.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: HMY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.09, and its Beta score is 0.93. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.93. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 21.60.

In the same vein, HMY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.26, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.41 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR, HMY]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 5.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.68% While, its Average True Range was 61.99.

Raw Stochastic average of Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd ADR (HMY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 79.83%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 62.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.81 that was higher than 0.66 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.