Aflac Inc (AFL) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $2.27M

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) had a quiet start as it plunged -0.04% to $110.46, before settling in for the price of $110.5 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, AFL posted a 52-week range of $96.95-$115.83.

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of 16.83% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.38%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $525.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $467.80 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $57.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $109.91, while the 200-day Moving Average is $106.77.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry. Aflac Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.74%, in contrast to 58.56% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, CFO Aflac Japan sold 5,492 shares at the rate of 109.53, making the entire transaction reach 601,520 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 38,368.

Aflac Inc (AFL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

Aflac Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.38% and is forecasted to reach 7.37 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 2.65% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Aflac Inc (NYSE: AFL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Aflac Inc (AFL). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.40, and its Beta score is 0.66. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 22.50.

In the same vein, AFL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.67, a figure that is expected to reach 1.71 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 7.37 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Aflac Inc (AFL)

Going through the that latest performance of [Aflac Inc, AFL]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 2.23 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.93% While, its Average True Range was 54.15.

Raw Stochastic average of Aflac Inc (AFL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 71.54%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.14% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.54 that was lower than 1.70 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.