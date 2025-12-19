A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) as it 5-day change was -0.43%

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) open the trading on Thursday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -1.85% to $87.35, before settling in for the price of $89.0 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, OTIS posted a 52-week range of $84.25-$106.83.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.56%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.56%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $389.70 million, simultaneously with a float of $389.32 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $34.04 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $89.52, while the 200-day Moving Average is $93.27.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery industry. Otis Worldwide Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.10%, in contrast to 91.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 05 ’25, this organization’s SVP, CAO & Controller sold 3,028 shares at the rate of 91.69, making the entire transaction reach 277,647 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,628.

Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.25% and is forecasted to reach 4.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.12% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.56% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Otis Worldwide Corp (NYSE: OTIS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.74, and its Beta score is 1.01. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.38. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.73.

In the same vein, OTIS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.39, a figure that is expected to reach 1.05 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)

[Otis Worldwide Corp, OTIS] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.46% While, its Average True Range was 44.74.

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 31.61%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 42.03% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.26 that was lower than 1.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.