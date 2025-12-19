A Little Luck Can Go a Long Way with Samsara Inc (IOT) as it 5-day change was -13.00%

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) started the day on Thursday, with a price decrease of -0.21% at $38.15, before settling in for the price of $38.23 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IOT posted a 52-week range of $31.40-$61.90.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Technology sector firm’s annual sales growth was 9.16%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 94.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $358.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $340.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $22.01 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $38.94, while the 200-day Moving Average is $39.12.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. Samsara Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 40.95%, in contrast to 53.61% institutional ownership.

Samsara Inc (IOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 94.83% and is forecasted to reach 0.59 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 41.96% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Samsara Inc (IOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.33. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 14.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 113.33.

In the same vein, IOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.13 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.59 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Samsara Inc (IOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Samsara Inc (NYSE: IOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.91 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.03 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.81% While, its Average True Range was 39.07.

Raw Stochastic average of Samsara Inc (IOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 40.98%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.99% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.06 that was higher than 1.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.