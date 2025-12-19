Albemarle Corp (ALB) Moves 4.28% Higher: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) started the day on Thursday, with a price increase of 4.28% at $140.48, before settling in for the price of $134.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ALB posted a 52-week range of $49.43-$138.69.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 63.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $117.69 million, simultaneously with a float of $116.91 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.53 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $111.31, while the 200-day Moving Average is $80.33.

Albemarle Corp (ALB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. Albemarle Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.67%, in contrast to 93.47% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 24 ’25, Company’s General Counsel & Sec sold 172 for 105.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 18,060. This particular insider is now the holder of 11,483 in total.

Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albemarle Corp (ALB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.34. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 158.51.

In the same vein, ALB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.60, a figure that is expected to reach -0.65 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.55 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albemarle Corp (ALB)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Albemarle Corp (NYSE: ALB), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.74 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.59 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 82.01% While, its Average True Range was 73.89.

Raw Stochastic average of Albemarle Corp (ALB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.60%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 98.71% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 4.96 that was higher than 4.58 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.