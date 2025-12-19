Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 4.07 million

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) open the trading on Thursday, with great promise as it jumped 2.41% to $2.55, before settling in for the price of $2.49 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, PSEC posted a 52-week range of $2.49-$4.47.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -98.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -98.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -45.68%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $465.92 million, simultaneously with a float of $381.67 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.20 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.69, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.17.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Asset Management industry. Prospect Capital Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.95%, in contrast to 17.71% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Sep 25 ’25, this organization’s Chief Operating Officer bought 370,000 shares at the rate of 2.71, making the entire transaction reach 1,002,700 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,501,130. Preceding that transaction, on Sep 25 ’25, Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER bought 925,000 for 2.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,517,758. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,067,158 in total.

Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

Prospect Capital Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -45.68% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -21.67% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -98.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PSEC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.21. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.61. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 7.34.

In the same vein, PSEC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.88, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC)

[Prospect Capital Corp, PSEC] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.57% While, its Average True Range was 38.27.

Raw Stochastic average of Prospect Capital Corp (PSEC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 7.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 27.27% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.05 that was lower than 0.08 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.