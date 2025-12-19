Cava Group Inc (CAVA) last month performance of 24.40% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Thursday, Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) set off with pace as it heaved 5.50% to $56.04, before settling in for the price of $53.12 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CAVA posted a 52-week range of $43.41-$144.49.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.83%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $115.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $99.26 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.50 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $54.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $73.63.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Restaurants industry. Cava Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.42%, in contrast to 74.86% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 26 ’25, this organization’s CLO & Secretary sold 3,788 shares at the rate of 50.70, making the entire transaction reach 192,052 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 51,143.

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Cava Group Inc (CAVA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $48.31, and its Beta score is 2.39. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.74. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 256.10.

In the same vein, CAVA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.16, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

Going through the that latest performance of [Cava Group Inc, CAVA]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.51 million was inferior to the volume of 3.95 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 52.36% While, its Average True Range was 68.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Cava Group Inc (CAVA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.41%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 86.67% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.19 that was lower than 2.57 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.