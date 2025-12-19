The key reasons why Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) is -78.86% away from 52-week high?

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) established initial surge of 1.67% at $1.22, as the Stock market unbolted on Thursday, before settling in for the price of $1.2 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, QSI posted a 52-week range of $0.95-$5.77.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 43.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 43.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 25.29%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $195.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $171.97 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $262.90 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.6877, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.5151.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Quantum-Si Incorporated industry. Quantum-Si Incorporated’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.20%, in contrast to 27.18% institutional ownership.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si Incorporated’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 25.29% and is forecasted to reach -0.45 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.81% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 43.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Quantum-Si Incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 10.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 82.67.

In the same vein, QSI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.66, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.45 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Quantum-Si Incorporated, QSI]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 11.12 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 9.26% While, its Average True Range was 33.16.

Raw Stochastic average of Quantum-Si Incorporated (QSI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 12.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 11.11% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0950 that was lower than 0.1372 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.