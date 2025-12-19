Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) latest performance of -0.64% is not what was on cards

As on Thursday, Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) started slowly as it slid -0.64% to $15.43, before settling in for the price of $15.53 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $13.93-$29.12.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.27%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $295.11 million, simultaneously with a float of $290.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.55 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $16.30, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.14.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.50%, in contrast to 109.56% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 25 ’25, Company’s EVP & President, Americas sold 30,000 for 22.72, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 681,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 255,203 in total.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.27% and is forecasted to reach 1.90 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -4.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.63. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.09, and its Beta score is 0.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.53.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.70, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.90 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Graphic Packaging Holding Co, GPK], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 4.97 million was better the volume of 3.66 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.86% While, its Average True Range was 46.52.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 15.72%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 55.97% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.51 that was higher than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.