Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Moves -1.19% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

As on Thursday, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) started slowly as it slid -1.19% to $17.47, before settling in for the price of $17.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ACI posted a 52-week range of $16.55-$23.20.

The Consumer Defensive sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 11.02% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 11.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -8.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $552.21 million, simultaneously with a float of $388.16 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.60 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $17.99, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.95.

Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Grocery Stores industry. Albertsons Companies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.34%, in contrast to 60.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Oct 17 ’25, this organization’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 17,815 shares at the rate of 19.75, making the entire transaction reach 351,846 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,241. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 16 ’25, Company’s EVP & Chief HR Officer sold 100,000 for 19.35, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,935,100. This particular insider is now the holder of 338,429 in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $10.34, and its Beta score is 0.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.12. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 14.56.

In the same vein, ACI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.68 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.31 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Albertsons Companies Inc, ACI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 9.01 million was better the volume of 6.71 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 76.14% While, its Average True Range was 47.34.

Raw Stochastic average of Albertsons Companies Inc (ACI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 26.51%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 50.83% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.40 that was higher than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.